CHENNAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made a splash with Kannada romantic drama "Kirik Party" last year, will be making her Telugu debut in a yet-untitled project with actor Vijay Devarakonda.

The makers announced Rashmika as the heroine via a statement.

An elated Rashmika tweeted: "Happy to sign the film with Vijay Devarakonda in Parasuram's direction. Thanks to producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas."

Originally, Lavanya Tripathi was signed for the project.

For reasons unknown, she walked out of the film even before it went on the floors.

Even though Rashmika was in talks for a few Telugu projects, this film will mark her foray into the industry.

In Kannada, Rashmika is busy with "Anjani Putra" and "Chamak".

Earlier this year, she got engaged to her "Kirik Party" co-star Rakshit Shetty.