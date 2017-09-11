Rana Daggubati looking forward to watch 'Jai Lava Kusa'
By IANS | Published: 11th September 2017 05:26 PM |
Last Updated: 11th September 2017 05:26 PM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday said he is looking forward to watching actor NTR Jr play the character Jai in upcoming Telugu action-drama "Jai Lava Kusa".
In reply to Jr NTR's tweet in which he shared the trailer of "Jai Lava Kusa", Rana wrote: "What a fine actor you are man! Waiting to watch Jai."
In the Bobby-directed film, NTR Jr plays a triple role - Jai, Lava and Kusa and the characters are modelled after Ram, Lakshman and Raavan.
What a fine actor you are man!! Waiting to watch JAI!!!RAAAVVVANNNA!! https://t.co/b2JOeRkCEW— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 11, 2017
The character Jai, who speaks with a stutter, plays Raavan.
Released on Sunday, the trailer of "Jai Lava Kusa" has clocked over 4 million views so far.
Slated for release on September 21, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna.