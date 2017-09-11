CHENNAI: Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday said he is looking forward to watching actor NTR Jr play the character Jai in upcoming Telugu action-drama "Jai Lava Kusa".

In reply to Jr NTR's tweet in which he shared the trailer of "Jai Lava Kusa", Rana wrote: "What a fine actor you are man! Waiting to watch Jai."

In the Bobby-directed film, NTR Jr plays a triple role - Jai, Lava and Kusa and the characters are modelled after Ram, Lakshman and Raavan.

What a fine actor you are man!! Waiting to watch JAI!!!RAAAVVVANNNA!! https://t.co/b2JOeRkCEW — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 11, 2017

The character Jai, who speaks with a stutter, plays Raavan.

Released on Sunday, the trailer of "Jai Lava Kusa" has clocked over 4 million views so far.

Slated for release on September 21, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna.