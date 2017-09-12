The filmmakers of Pawan Kalyan’s next film hasn’t locked on the title yet.

“Although the team is considering four options like Agnathavasi, Bahudoorapu Baatasari, Amma Kosam and Abhijeet Bhargav, they haven’t zeroed in on one yet.

Director Trivikram and Pawan are preferring Agnathavasi to others as it goes in sync with the script. They have also got the title logo with a tagline ready. An official announcement is likely to be made in a couple of weeks,” shares a source. Produced by S Radha Krishna, the film explores a heartwarming mother-son relationship.

Khushbu Sundar, Bomani Irani and Aadhi Pinisetty are playing crucial roles in the film also featuring Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads.

The film which has music by Anirudh Ravichander is slated to release on January 10.