Mahesh Babu's 'Spyder' second biggest Telugu release after 'Baahubali 2', which was released in over 1,000 screens in the US.

CHENNAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual spy thriller "Spyder" is slated to release in over 800 screens in the US, making it the biggest release in the actor's career.

According to a statement released by Atmus Entertainment, the US distributor of the film, 800 screens have been locked so far for the release of "Spyder".

This would the second biggest Telugu release after "Baahubali 2", which was released in over 1,000 screens in the US.

Mahesh plays an Intelligence Bureau officer in "Spyder", directed by AR Murugadoss.

The project marks the first time collaboration of Murugadoss and Mahesh.

Tipped to be made on a lavish budget of approximately Rs. 120 crore, the film will based on bio-terrorism and it features actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah as the antagonist.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady.

"Spyder" is slated to hit the screens on September 27 worldwide. US premieres are scheduled for September 26.