Prabhas treats Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor to lavish Hyderabadi spread
By ANI | Published: 13th September 2017 12:10 PM |
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her film Haseena Parkar, has kick-started the shoot of her next Saaho, along with Prabhas in Hyderabad.
While on the sets, the Half Girlfriend actor indulged into some lip-smacking Hyderabadi delicacies. On her work trip to Hyderabad, the actor was treated by the Baahubali star.
There were nearly 17-18 food items and Shraddha couldn’t stop herself from enjoying the amazing food.
On a related note, Saaho, which is an ambitious hi-tech action drama, will show Prabhas in a badass avatar.
The film will showcase high-octane action sequences and is being shot simultaneously in three different languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The high octane trilingual Saaho will hit theatres next year.