Director Teja miffed with actress Shriya Saran?

Speculations were rife that director Teja is upset over actress Shriya Saran for not answering his calls.

Published: 02nd April 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2018 04:53 PM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Speculations were rife that director Teja is upset over actress Shriya Saran for not answering his calls. The 35-year-old actress has reportedly agreed to play the female lead opposite actor Venkatesh in the director’s new film Aata Naade Veta Naade and also did a trail photo-shoot before her marriage with Andrei Koscheev.

It all started after her marriage when Teja tried to reach out to Shriya to discuss the shooting schedule but she isn’t considerate enough to answer or return his calls and this has left the director fuming.

Grapevine is that the actress, who married the tennis player-turned-entrepreneur has changed her mind to not take up any new projects due to her business interests.

“Shriya liked the storyline narrated by Teja. But, with the script taking its own sweet time and Teja unable to take time off from his other project to make suitable changes suggested by producer Suresh Babu, Shriya seems to be affected. As she got married recently, she had planned her next few months to be with her husband, accompany him in their business and she couldn’t respond to the director,” says a source close to the actress.

Miffed with her, it’s being said that Teja is looking to find a replacement to her. When City Express contacted Teja reiterated that Shriya is the heroine of the film and said, “Shriya is still a part of our film and the principal shooting will commence on April 15.” To be produced by Suresh Productions and AK Entertainments, the film also has Nara Rohit as the other lead. Abhinandan is the cinematographer, while Anup Rubens is scoring the music.

