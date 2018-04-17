Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made a confident debut with Hello, has started shooting for her next film set in the backdrop of ‘80s. Being directed by Sudheer Varma, the film, touted to be a gangster drama, was shot recently in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and also features Sharwanad in the lead.

While Kalyani does not want to share too many details about her character but tells us that it’s completely desi. “A lot of research went behind every costume and hairstyle I sport in the film. The film presents me in a traditional avatar wearing ethnic clothes. My father was pleased with my transformation and the entire credit should go to my Hyderabad-based stylist Ashwin Mawle and director Sudheer for focusing on every minute detail and getting the combination right.”

The actress says she was apprehensive to shoot for the movie on the first day as it was a new team. But, all her inhibitions were cleared on the same day when the unit members threw a surprise party to celebrate her birthday. “I had my apprehensions but that sweet gesture from the unit in a way helped me to break the ice and to develop an enduring bond,” she adds.

So what exactly did it take her to become the period character? Kalyani says, “Sudheer Varma gave me a vivid narration of my character and most of the inputs came from himself. The role wants me to emote subtly with my eyes. Regardless of the backdrop, the emotions have to stand out. I rely on my preparations and his instructions. I'm now looking forward to starting shooting for the new schedule in Hyderabad.”