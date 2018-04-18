Actor Mahesh Babu is now back with Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), a fictitious political drama which shows him as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film is releasing on April 20 and he is happy with the buzz it has garnered among the movie buffs. “I’m feeling positive vibes and believe BAN is one of the top three films in my career. I’m satisfied with the way director Koratala Siva made the film and is confident that it will fulfil the expectations.”

The superstar says that his idea about politics has changed remarkably after this film. “Politics is a huge responsibility. Even though I’m averse to politics, the film helped me to start understanding it. Koratala has written scenes with conviction and made sure that my character is knitted around in line with the backdrop. On the contrary, the dialogues in the film are really difficult to deliver as it’s not the way we speak every day. I had never said such lengthy dialogues in my career until now. They are not satirical but have a deeper meaning. BAN is an honest and sincere attempt and the film has many scenes we believe to have needed a second part.”

He adds, “Having worked for over 18 months, it’s difficult to disconnect with Bharat’s character which is laced with a lot of emotions. So, as and soon I completed dubbing, I left for a vacation with my family to rejuvenate myself.”

The film delves into mother-son sentiment and also discusses a promise the protagonist makes to his mother. Incidentally, the film releases on April 20 coinciding with Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi’s birthday. “We have advanced the release by a week avoiding a clash with Naa Peru Surya. I haven’t realised that our film releases on April 20 until my sister reminded me."

What more can I ask for? It’s a blessing. I still remember each word my mother spoke to me, as a kid,” recalls Mahesh. The 42-year-old actor’s last releases Brahmotsavam and SPYder crashed at the ticket window and he is in no mood to take risks again.

“I have tried experimenting with my films but they did not work until now. So, I have decided to concentrate on doing commercial films that entertain scores of people,” explains Mahesh, who will next join hands with director Vamshi Paidipally for a new film.