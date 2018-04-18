Ever since she was a child, Pragya Dasgupta had a passion for singing. She completed classes in Indian classical music and Ghazals. She started her career as an RJ with Big FM and Radio Mirchi as an RJ. In between her shows, she used to sing. She began to believe in her dream when people appreciated her talent in singing. In Bollywood, she did background singing in movies such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Action Jackson, among others.

She made her debut in Tollywood with Mehbooba. At first, she was signed for one song but ended up getting two! Pragya says she is fond of South Indian languages and South Indian music. “I feel my singing style suits better for Tollywood than Bollywood, and my favourite singer is Geeta Madhuri. I loved the songs from Pokiri and Super.”

Recounting her experience with music director Sandeep, Pragya says he is a perfectionist who makes it a point to get the best out of every artiste. “My experience with Tollywood has been amazing so far. More than Bollywood, I believe my singing style suits Tollywood. Especially, I like the melodious songs which most of the South Indian directors prefer to,” signs off Pragya.