Actress Pragya Jaiswal is excited about the release of her upcoming film Achari America Yatra. Directed by G Nageswara Reddy, the film will see Pragya as an NRI, opposite Vishnu Manchu.

"I play an uber-cool modern girl-next-door, who will be seen wearing western wear for the most part. My character drives the narrative and it has all the emotions.

The film is a laugh riot and all the humour happens around my character," says Pragya. She has suffered fatal injuries while shooting for an action sequence in Bangkok. "The bike sequence went wrong and it was a horrific experience.

Vishnu and I suffered severe injuries and by god's grace we managed to recover quickly," recalls the Kanche actress. Achari... is her first project with Vishnu and she calls it a memorable experience. "I worked with Manoj Manchu and he is a live wire. He is a fun-loving person and always enjoy cracking jokes.

Contrary to that, Vishnu is someone who is calm and cool. He maintains a sense of dignity. I had a great time working with him as we went through a lot during the making of this movie," reveals Pragya, adding, "The film's story is all about Vishnu coming to the US to find his love. He faces some challenges in his journey and how he accomplish his mission is the crux of the film. Working with Brahmanandam garu is fun. I can confidently say the audience will enjoy seeing all of us together in entertaining roles."