S S Rajamouli happy over 'Baahubali 2' response in Japan

By IANS

TOKYO: Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli says he is happy with the response that his magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The conclusion" has received here in Japan.



"So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries. Happy day," Rajamouli tweeted.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna and others, has reportedly completed its 100-day theatrical run successfully in Japan.



The film was released on December 29 last year in Japan.