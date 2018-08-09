Kajal plays a doctor in Sharwa’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

For the first time in her career, actor Kajal Aggarwal is portraying the role of a doctor in her upcoming untitled film directed by Sudheer Varma. Set in two timelines – one between the late 80s and early 90s and the other in present time period, the crime drama shows Sharwanand in two distinct shades as a village youngster and a 40-year-old rugged gangster.

“Kajal plays a doctor, who falls in love with Sharwa in present time period. She will be seen in a modern avatar mirroring the current generation. The sequences involving the duo will leave the audience in splits,” says a source. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her debut with Hello, is playing the other lead of Sharwa from the period era. “Kalyani will be sporting a traditional look wearing ethnic wear and her retro portions with Sharwa will appear as a flashback,” the source adds.

The team has recently wrapped up a schedule each in Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and will soon resume the shoot in a specially constructed set in Hyderabad. Prashanth Pillai is scoring the music for the film which is being produced by Naga Vamsi.

— Murali Krishna CH

