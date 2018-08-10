Very excited about NTR biopic: Vidya Balan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan says she is having a great experience working on her debut Telugu film, a biopic on actor-politician N T Rama Rao.

The National Award Winner, who is playing NTR's wife Basavatarakam in the bilingual project, said she is excited about her first full-fledged film down South.

"It is my first Telugu film, so I am very excited as I have never spoken and delivered dialogues in other language. I did a small appearance in a Malayalam film but here I have a full-fledged role. I am playing NTR ji's wife Basavatarakam," Balan told reporters here at an event last evening.

"It's just been five days of shoot so far and it has been a very good experience as the team has been very professional, the work starts at sharp 9 am and the shift ends at 6pm. This is a very different experience for me," she added.

Vidya has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the Malta India Film Festival and the actor said she is proud to be the face of such a popular event.

"There is no better way than bringing two countries and people together than culture. Films are a huge tool for cultural exchange. It is fantastic that the film festival is happening. We will be celebrating movies from the two countries. It is great to see different world views through cinema," she said.

"Malta is probably the one country to have the best weather round the year. I am looking forward to see Maltese films and show our Indian films there," she added.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is working on the most awaited film of the year "Thugs of Hindostan", says, he jumped at the idea of being a jury member for this festival.

The director recently shot portions of the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film in Malta.

"The idea of the festival came after I had finished filming. For my specific needs Malta was a great place, it was a dream destination for me. I am going there to feed my brain with films and my stomach with food," Acharya said.