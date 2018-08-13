Vijay Devarakonda starrer 'Geeta Govindam' scenes leaked; culprits arrested

By Online Desk

Footage from the Telugu film 'Geetha Govindam', which is expected to release on August 15, was leaked on Sunday by a group of college students in Guntur.

A film editor and about 17 students from Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology, Guntur, have been arrested.

Scenes from Geetha Govindam were posted on YouTube. As soon as Geeta arts received a tip-off, the makers of the film managed to remove the videos as soon as possible. They also filed a complaint to the cyber police.

The prime accused is a man named Padavala Rajesh, who was working in Data Digital Bank in Hyderabad, according to a report in The Newsminute.

The lead actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to convey his disappointment on the issue.

I feel let down, disappointed, hurt.

Okka sari kopam osthundi, inko sari edupostundi. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 12, 2018

This is not the first time that Tollywood is seeing movies getting leaked. Other films which went through similar situations include, 'Shankar Dada MBBS', 'Maghadeera', and 'Baahubali'.

Geetha Govindam, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is a romantic comedy directed by Parasuram.