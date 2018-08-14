Manjima Mohan to star in NTR biopic

By Express News Service

Manjima Mohan will soon be sharing the screen space opposite Rana Daggubati in NTR’s biopic. The starlet, who made her Telugu debut with Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, essays the role of Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and daughter of legend NT Rama Rao.

The film is based on the life and times of the Tollywood demigod turned politician. Directed by Krish and starring Balakrishna, the film shows Rana taking the role of Chandrababu, while Manjima plays his on-screen better half. The film’s shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad wherein the team is filming scenes leading to NTR’s film and personal life on Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, who plays NTR’s wife, Basavatarakam in the film.

The biopic which is being shot primarily in Telugu will also be dubbed into Tamil and Hindi. Kaikala Satyanarayana, Prakash Raj, Ravi Kishan, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth among others are playing crucial roles in the film co-produced by Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati. The film, which has music by MM Keeravani is slated to release for Sankranthi 2019.

