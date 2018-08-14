Home Entertainment Telugu

Manjima Mohan to star in NTR biopic

The actor plays Nara Bhuvaneshwari’s role in the film also starring Rana Daggubati as Chandrababu

Published: 14th August 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manjima Mohan. (Photo | Facebook/manjimamohan11/)

By Express News Service

Manjima Mohan will soon be sharing the screen space opposite Rana Daggubati in NTR’s biopic. The starlet, who made her Telugu debut with Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, essays the role of Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and daughter of legend NT Rama Rao.

The film is based on the life and times of the Tollywood demigod turned politician. Directed by Krish and starring Balakrishna, the film shows Rana taking the role of Chandrababu, while Manjima plays his on-screen better half. The film’s shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad wherein the team is filming scenes leading to NTR’s film and personal life on Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, who plays NTR’s wife, Basavatarakam in the film.

The biopic which is being shot primarily in Telugu will also be dubbed into Tamil and Hindi. Kaikala Satyanarayana, Prakash Raj, Ravi Kishan, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth among others are playing crucial roles in the film co-produced by Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati. The film, which has music by MM Keeravani is slated to release for Sankranthi 2019.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener