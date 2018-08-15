Home Entertainment Telugu

Important for celebrities to be good role models: Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu says celebrities should make sure they do the "right things" as they are a role model for many.

Mahesh Babu (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu says celebrities should make sure they do the "right things" as they are a role model for many.

The 43-year-old actor believes fame comes with huge responsibility and he tries his best to set a good example for his fans.

"One has to be responsible as a human being and make sure (you) do the right things which make you and the people around you feel happy and loved.

Being a public figure, it becomes even more important to give out the right message.

"It is a huge responsibility for any celebrity as he is the role model for many.

I feel blessed to (have) reached this position and I stand responsible always," Mahesh said in a statement.

The actor is currently working on his 25th feature film "Maharshi".

He released the first look of the film on his birthday few days ago.

