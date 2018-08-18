Aadi’s Burra Katha is a sci-fi romance

Home Entertainment Telugu

Popular writer Diamond Ratna Babu has turned director with a new film featuring Aadi Sai Kumar in the lead role.

Popular writer Diamond Ratna Babu has turned director with a new film featuring Aadi Sai Kumar in the lead role. Titled Burra Katha, the film went on floors on Friday with veteran writers Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Siva Shakti Dutta and the cast and crew attending the muhurat ceremony. “It’s a sci-fi romantic family drama which will be told in a humorous way. Especially, the father-son equation will cover a gamut of emotions. The uniqueness in the story inspired me direct this film,” reveals Ratna Babu.

The shooting of the film will happen in two stretches between August and January. “The first schedule will go on for 10 days followed by another single uninterrupted schedule from September 7 onwards. The talkie portions of the film will be wrapped up in the city and we are planning to shoot the songs in popular foreign locations,” adds the writer-turned-director.

While the film’s leading ladies have not been finalised yet, Ratna Babu says Gayatri Gupta of Fidaa fame plays a crucial role. “She plays an important role and will be seen throughout the film alongside Aadi.”
Aadi is thrilled to be a part of this project. “Burra Katha has an interesting premise and I found my role quite challenging. Ratna Babu has scripted a wonderful story and dialogues.

I am now happy to be part of the most happening team,” says Aadi. Produced by HK Srikanth Deepala, Burra Katha will also be remade in Tamil and Hindi. Sai Kartheek wields the baton of music, while Siva Shakti Dutta, Ramajogayya Sastry, Bhaskarabhatla, Sri Mani and Shrestha are penning the lyrics for the film.
