Kerala floods delay Shailaja Reddy Alludu release

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming family entertainer Shailaja Reddy Alludu has been postponed owing to the delay in post-production works due to the flash floods in Kerala.

21st August 2018

By Murali Krishna CH
Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming family entertainer Shailaja Reddy Alludu has been postponed owing to the delay in post-production works due to the flash floods in Kerala. The film which was slated to release on August 31 is likely to release in the second week of September. “The incessant rains and subsequent floods in many parts of Kerala has ravaged the livelihood of the people. With no power supply in the flood-ravaged region, music composer Gopi Sundar had no choice but to halt work.

Director Maruthi, who left for Kochi to work along with Gopi returned to the city in disappointment on Monday. As Gopi was dejected with the deluge, the makers are planning to rope in another music composer to complete the balance re-recording,” reveals a source.

That’s not all, the post-production also hit a roadblock as Ramya Krishna is yet to dub her lines for the film. “Ramya Krishna couldn’t dub for six reels of the film due to a sore throat. By all means, it will take at least 10 days for the makers to wrap up these formalities and it’s an appropriate decision to push the release by a few weeks,” the source adds. Also starring Anu Emmanuel, the film is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and presented by PDV Prasad.

