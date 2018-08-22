Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiru makes a splash as Uyyalawada...

Teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 151st film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy  released on Tuesday triggers Frenzy

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

It was an early birthday present for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans as the teaser of his most-sought-after historical period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled on Tuesday. The 80-second video which recounts the tale of India’s unsung freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy gives a glimpse of the protagonist holding the fort almost single-handedly and spearheading the rebellion against the British in the battlefield. It also gives us details about the major plot point and the visual grandeur. “Whose war is this,” asks Narasimha Reddy (Chiru) as the video ends with him performing his signature courbette.

The gala event was graced by Chiru’s mother Anjana Devi, his wife Surekha Konidela, actor-producer Ram Charan, director Surender Reddy, Paruchuri Brothers and the other crew of the film.Veteran writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna revealed that it was their dream to see Chiranjeevi in this historical role. “The story of Sye Raa... stuck inside us for 12 years. Like how Pushkaralu were observed once in 12 years, it took Chiranjeevi garu several years to start his ambitious project. Of all the 356 films we have written, only 10-15 films gave us immense satisfaction. We take the pride to write this landmark film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which I believe will rewrite the history of Telugu cinema,” says Gopala Krishna.

Ram Charan explains that the team did thorough research before commencing the shoot. “To avoid any inaccuracies, director Surender Reddy spent one year to gather all the details. The film has been dad’s dream for 12 years. He had a deep regret of not working in a costume drama in his career. Neither we have fixed a cap on the budget nor we are worried about the profits it would make. We wanted to make this film on a grand scale,” reveals Charan. Also starring Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep, Sye Raa...will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada for summer 2019. Music of the film is by Amit Trivedi.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games