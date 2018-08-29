Aadhi Pinisetty to play lead role in Tamil remake of RX 100

Murali Krishna CH By

Aadhi Pinisetty has found acceptance from both Telugu and Tamil audiences during the last decade since he made his debut with Oka ‘V’ Chitram (2006). It’s been hard for him to strike a balance between the industries though. “It’s like sailing on two boats at the same time. One wrong step can change the course of your whole career,” he says.

He began as a hero, but since, has played varied roles, including that of a villain. The reason for his transition from hero to villain roles has been misunderstood, he says.“People thought I did that because I wasn’t getting enough offers to play a hero. The truth is, I have been offered lead roles too, but they just did not work out for various reasons.” The actor, who played the villain in Sarrainodu, has made up his mind not to accept repetitive roles. “When your role has been received well, people keep coming to you with similar roles. After Sarrainodu, I was offered very similar characters in many films, including in Singam 3.”

In the upcoming Tamil remake of RX 100, he will play the lead, and naturally, this means a lot to him. “I think it is our responsibility to take such stories to the audience. The female lead’s characterisation is a reflection of what’s going on in today’s world,” he says. The story is always of paramount importance to him. “I have some set parameters when it comes to signing a film. I expect the director to possess the strong technical knowledge, and the producer to exude a passion for cinema. The story, of course, should be really good. That’s how I can get to be a part of quality cinema.”

Aadhi is insistent that the remake has its own originality. “I watched RX 100 at a time when I didn’t know I’d be doing its remake. I’ve now forgotten the original as I don’t want to be influenced by it. We are also making many changes and taking care not to lose the film’s soul in the process. I strongly believe that the RX 100 remake will become a classic in Tamil cinema.”

The cast and crew have not been finalised yet. “Rumours that Taapsee is part of the film are false. We haven’t finalised the director too. For a film like this, casting has to be spot on. So, we are planning to rope in several theatre actors in important roles. We have brought in Pasupathi, who I feel is one of the best theatre actors in India.”

