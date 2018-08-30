Home Entertainment Telugu

Authenticity is magic: Santosh Shobhan

Making a comeback three years after his debut with Paper Boy is actor Santosh Shobhan. Cinema Express  finds out what he was up to so far

Published: 30th August 2018 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

Deja vu is how Santosh Shobhan describes facing the camera for the first time in his life. The actor who is gearing up for his second film as lead with Paper Boy tomorrow has always known that this is where he belongs.

“I remember telling my friends when I was in the second year of college in Bengaluru, that I would drop out if I get an opportunity and as it turns out I did,” reminisces Santosh. While his first film Thanu Nenu, which tanked at the box office, came about when he was 19 – Paper Boy is coming out three years after he was last seen on the silver screen.

“Honestly, it is because no one hired me,” he quips adding, “Paper Boy was an audition I had given two years ago. In fact, our executive producer Murali Mamilla believed in me when no one else did. I was working all through these three years but the films were not coming out. It’s finally happening and I am excited about it.” He also admits that a lot has changed since. “When I first faced the camera I was extremely confident brinking on arrogance. But the gap has really calmed me down and has put me in my place,” he admits.

The 23-year-old also shares that he put a little bit of his own into the role he played in the film. “I met hawkers and actual paper boys early in the morning, in various places, like Krishna Nagar and Langer House, and spent time with them just to get acquainted with their life before playing Ravi. It’s not a method, but to do that adds authenticity and authenticity is magic,” says Santosh.

Santosh is often recognised because of his late father Shobhan, known for directing Varsham in his time. One would say that this cemented his access into the industry and Santosh has no qualms acknowledging it. He, however, has a different perspective towards the same.

“I believe that whatever I have come to become is because of a single mother who worked hard to bring us up. But because of the goodwill that my father has garnered, people within the industry are really nice to me, even though he hasn’t been around for 11 years. It is certainly a privilege I wouldn’t have if I wasn’t his son and I will never take that for granted,” he says signing off.

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda