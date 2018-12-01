Home Entertainment Telugu

Niddhi Agerwal, Naga Shaurya to team up for a romantic entertainer

To be directed by debutant Kasi Viswanath, the film is expected to go on floors in February.

Published: 01st December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Niddhi Agerwal, Naga Shaurya

Actors Niddhi Agerwal and Naga Shaurya

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Niddhi Agerwal, who made a striking debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in Savyasaachi is set to team up with Naga Shaurya in an untitled romantic entertainer. Incidentally, the project will mark the Chalo  actor’s first collaboration with director Sukumar’s home production, Sukumar Writings.

“The final draft of the script has been locked and the makers have roped in Niddhi, who possesses good looks and ease in performance, as the film’s leading lady. The production team has started location recce in order to find exactly the right locations for the shoot and in all probability, the untitled film will be launched in January. Like Sukumar’s previous productions, this film too has great scope for music and entertainment,” says a source.

To be directed by debutant Kasi Viswanath, the film is expected to go on floors in February. Devi Sri Prasad, who earlier composed music for Sukumar’s Kumari 21F wields the baton of music for this film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niddhi Agerwal Naga Shaurya Naga Chaitanya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp