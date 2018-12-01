Niddhi Agerwal, Naga Shaurya to team up for a romantic entertainer

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Niddhi Agerwal, who made a striking debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in Savyasaachi is set to team up with Naga Shaurya in an untitled romantic entertainer. Incidentally, the project will mark the Chalo actor’s first collaboration with director Sukumar’s home production, Sukumar Writings.

“The final draft of the script has been locked and the makers have roped in Niddhi, who possesses good looks and ease in performance, as the film’s leading lady. The production team has started location recce in order to find exactly the right locations for the shoot and in all probability, the untitled film will be launched in January. Like Sukumar’s previous productions, this film too has great scope for music and entertainment,” says a source.

To be directed by debutant Kasi Viswanath, the film is expected to go on floors in February. Devi Sri Prasad, who earlier composed music for Sukumar’s Kumari 21F wields the baton of music for this film.