WATCH Telugu space film Antariksham's trailer: Can Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari save planet Earth?

By Online Desk

The trailer for Telugu's first space film Antariksham 9000 KMPH is here! The teaser of the Varun Tej-starrer was released on 17 October 2018 and created a good deal of buzz.

Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi, the space film is being directed by Sankalp Reddy of Ghazi fame. Aditi plays Riya, one of Varun's teammates in the project while Lavanya plays Varun’s wife Parvathi in the film. Veteran actor Rahman too plays an important role.

While trailer seems a little dull when compared to the first look, here is what we understood from it: The film's trailer opens with a warning that a malfunctioning satellite named Mihira is moving closer to the earth everyday which could lead to a blackout in the earth’s digital communication networks. The crux of the film lies in how Varun Tej aka Dev and his team of astronauts from the Indian Space Centre save the planet, while battling challenges in space and within their own team.

Director Sankalp Reddy’s debut film, touted as India's first underwater war film 'The Ghazi Attack' won the National Award for best feature film in Telugu. It featured Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH will hit the screens on December 21.

The film also marks the second collaboration of Varun with producers Rajeev Reddy and Saibaba Jagarlamudi, after Kanche. Interestingly, the actor had undergone training in zero gravity and had gone the extra mile to perform the stunts without using a body double.

Prashanth R Vihari is scoring the music and Gnana Shekar VS handles the camera. The film is pitted against Mammootty’s Yatra on December 21.

Antariksham will be the second space film from the south Indian industry this year. Tamil director Shakti Soundar Rajan had made Tik Tik Tik with Jayam Ravi, which received fairly good reviews.

(With online inputs)