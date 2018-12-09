Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH Telugu space film Antariksham's trailer: Can Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari save planet Earth?

The crux of the film lies in how Varun Tej aka Dev and his team of astronauts from the Indian Space Centre save the planet, while battling challenges in space and within their own team.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Rao Hydari, Varun Tej and Rahman are seen in Antariksham. (Trailer screengrab)

Aditi Rao Hydari, Varun Tej and Rahman are seen in Antariksham. (Trailer screengrab)

By Online Desk

The trailer for Telugu's first space film Antariksham 9000 KMPH is here! The teaser of the Varun Tej-starrer was released on 17 October 2018 and created a good deal of buzz.

Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi, the space film is being directed by Sankalp Reddy of Ghazi fame. Aditi plays Riya, one of Varun's teammates in the project while Lavanya plays Varun’s wife Parvathi in the film. Veteran actor Rahman too plays an important role.

While trailer seems a little dull when compared to the first look, here is what we understood from it: The film's trailer opens with a warning that a malfunctioning satellite named Mihira is moving closer to the earth everyday which could lead to a blackout in the earth’s digital communication networks. The crux of the film lies in how Varun Tej aka Dev and his team of astronauts from the Indian Space Centre save the planet, while battling challenges in space and within their own team.

Director Sankalp Reddy’s debut film, touted as India's first underwater war film 'The Ghazi Attack' won the National Award for best feature film in Telugu. It featured Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH will hit the screens on December 21.

The film also marks the second collaboration of Varun with producers Rajeev Reddy and Saibaba Jagarlamudi, after Kanche. Interestingly, the actor had undergone training in zero gravity and had gone the extra mile to perform the stunts without using a body double.

Prashanth R Vihari is scoring the music and Gnana Shekar VS handles the camera. The film is pitted against Mammootty’s Yatra on December 21.

Antariksham will be the second space film from the south Indian industry this year. Tamil director Shakti Soundar Rajan had made Tik Tik Tik with Jayam Ravi, which received fairly good reviews.

(With online inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antariksham 9000 KMPH Antariksham Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi Aditi Rao Hydari Sankalp Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp