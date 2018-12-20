Tollywood heroine Riya Suman to debut in Tamil opposite Jiiva

By Online Desk

Tollywood actress Riya Suman is all set to make her Tamil debut opposite Jiiva in a film directed by Rathina Shiva.

It was earlier announced that Rathina Shiva will team up with Jiiva for his third film. Rathina Shiva had earlier directed Arun Vijay's Vaa Deal (unreleased) and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Rekka'.

According to a report from Behindwoods, Riya Suman shared her excitement on being a part of the project.

She said, "More than being my debut film, what keeps me kicked up is the role that is offered. So far, the roles I have done in Telugu movies have been somewhat serious, but this film depicts me in a much vibrant perky character. My role isn’t just going to be chirpy, but will be seen throughout the film. In fact, she will be huge means of help towards the protagonist in unlocking lots of mysteries."

Riya Suman earned appreciation for her impactful performance in Tollywood films 'Majnu' and 'Paper Boy'.

It will be interesting to see if Riya Suman will be able to make the same impact in the Kollywood industry.