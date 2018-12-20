Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood heroine Riya Suman to debut in Tamil opposite Jiiva

Riya Suman earned appreciation for her impactful performance in Tollywood films 'Majnu' and 'Paper Boy'.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Riya Suman

Tollywood actress Riya Suman (Photo | Riya Suman Instagram)

By Online Desk

Tollywood actress Riya Suman is all set to make her Tamil debut opposite Jiiva in a film directed by  Rathina Shiva.

It was earlier announced that Rathina Shiva will team up with Jiiva for his third film. Rathina Shiva had earlier directed Arun Vijay's Vaa Deal (unreleased) and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Rekka'.

According to a report from Behindwoods, Riya Suman shared her excitement on being a part of the project.

She said, "More than being my debut film, what keeps me kicked up is the role that is offered. So far, the roles I have done in Telugu movies have been somewhat serious, but this film depicts me in a much vibrant perky character. My role isn’t just going to be chirpy, but will be seen throughout the film. In fact, she will be huge means of help towards the protagonist in unlocking lots of mysteries."

Riya Suman earned appreciation for her impactful performance in Tollywood films 'Majnu' and 'Paper Boy'.

It will be interesting to see if Riya Suman will be able to make the same impact in the Kollywood industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riya Suman Riya Suman Tamil debut Riya Suman Tamil film Jiiva Jiiva film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp