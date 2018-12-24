Home Entertainment Telugu

Panchatantra’s first single to release soon

The film starring Vihaan and Sonal Monteiro will feature in a romantic number composed by Harikrishna and lyrics penned by Bhatru.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Panchatantra

By Express News Service

Panchatantra brings in the combination of director Yogaraj Bhat and music director V Harikrishna. The film, which is now in the post-production phase, will be releasing the first single today. The film starring Vihaan and Sonal Monteiro will feature in a romantic number composed by Harikrishna and lyrics penned by Bhatru.

Shrungarada Honge Mara Hoo Bitide is sung by Vijayaprakash. With Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemant Paradkar as producers, the film made under Yogaraj Cinemas explores the generation gap. The cinematography is by Sugnaan and art direction by Hosamane Murthy. This particular track has Imran Sardhariya ’s dance choreography. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panchatantra Sonal Monteiro Vihaan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp