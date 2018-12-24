Panchatantra’s first single to release soon

By Express News Service

Panchatantra brings in the combination of director Yogaraj Bhat and music director V Harikrishna. The film, which is now in the post-production phase, will be releasing the first single today. The film starring Vihaan and Sonal Monteiro will feature in a romantic number composed by Harikrishna and lyrics penned by Bhatru.

Shrungarada Honge Mara Hoo Bitide is sung by Vijayaprakash. With Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemant Paradkar as producers, the film made under Yogaraj Cinemas explores the generation gap. The cinematography is by Sugnaan and art direction by Hosamane Murthy. This particular track has Imran Sardhariya ’s dance choreography.