KGF director in talks for a film with Prabhas

With speculations rife that producers V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati of UV Creations are in talks with Prashanth for his Telugu debut, starring Prabhas.

Published: 25th December 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:07 AM

Prabhas (Photo | Facebook)

By CE Features
Express News Service

Director Prashanth Neel has burst onto the national scene with the period drama, KGF. Starring Yash, the Kannada film, which was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, has become a runaway hit and is going strong in theatres thanks to positive word of mouth. After KGF’s success, several producers from across the country are said to be queuing up to sign the director.

With speculations rife that producers V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati of UV Creations are in talks with Prashanth for his Telugu debut, starring Prabhas, a source tells us, “UV Creations wanted to collaborate with Prashanth Neel for a film, which will be a game-changer like KGF. The director requested some time after the completion of his present commitments to come up with an idea.”

Meanwhile, Prashanth is currently getting ready to direct the sequel to KGF, while Prabhas is juggling between the sets of his much-awaited films —Saaho and Jaan.

