After 24 years, director Ram Gopal Varma has teamed up with actor Nagarjuna for a crime thriller, commonly called as #NagRGV4. This is the duo’s fourth project together after Shiva, Antham and Govinda Govinda. According to a source, the film has been titled Officer. “The team has considered several names including Gun, Shapatham, System and have finally zeroed in on Officer.

In the film, Nagarjuna plays a ruthless cop, who is entrusted with the responsibility to rescue a little girl from her kidnappers. So, the team was convinced that it’s an appropriate title for the film,” reveals a source. Being produced by RGV and Sudheer Chandra under R-Company banner, the film also features newcomer Myra Sareen as the other lead. The makers have initially planned to announce the title and release date of the film on Sunday but the sudden demise of Sridevi has prompted RGV and Nag to postpone their plans. Currently, underway in Mumbai, the film is expected to hit the screens late summer.