Actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is in no hurry. The 24-year-old actor wants to make his strides slowly and asserts that he is choosing the films for the long haul. “I’m happy to have managed to build the reputation of an actor who can dance, emote and pull off high-voltage action episodes seamlessly. My next release Sakshyam will be my first attempt at a concept-driven film,” he says.

Directed by Sriwass, he says it breaks the hackneyed template that had been on the rise in Telugu cinema for a while now. “I can confidently say that Sakshyam has a first-of-its-kind script that primarily focuses on the five manifestations of nature namely air, water, fire, land and sky. The action sequences on the film are conceptulised in tune with the script keeping these aspects on the mind.”

“I will be seen as a video game developer from the West in the film. The story demands some spine-chilling action sequences for which I was trained in BMX riding, flyboarding and jet skiing. It was really challenging to perform these stunts. Out of 120 days production schedule, we have shot action episodes for 60 days under the supervision of action choreographer Peter Hein. The film is nearing completion and we will start filming the climax after Sankranti followed by songs shoot,” adds Srinivas.

The Alludu Seenu actor is taking it cool for now. “I like to work in one film at a time, because if I do too many films, I may lose my focus. So, I want to give 100 percent to the film I work on hand.”

Asked him to define his style, he says, “It’s too early to fix an image to myself because I’m trying to not to repeat myself. So, I want to be associated with films that have good content and are entertaining at the same time,” he adds.