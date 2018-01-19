HYDERABAD: Telugu actor and noted television anchor Pradeep Machiraju on Friday was convicted for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. The actor was slapped with a fine of Rs 2,100 and had his driving license suspended for over three years by a court in Hyderabad over the drunken driving case.

Pradeep, who was returning from a party on the night of December 31, was caught by the Jubilee Hills police while driving a car under the influence of alcohol. When checked with the breath analyser, the Blood Alcohol Content was recorded as 178 mg/dL. The police immediately detained Pradeep's car and booked a case against him.

He, after a delay of over a week, attended a counselling on the ill-effects of drunk driving at the Goshamahal traffic training institute and was then asked to attend the court proceedings.

The actor, along with his father, appeared in court on Friday, where he was pronounced guilty.