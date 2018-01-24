Actor Sharwanand, who has become the in-demand star of Tollywood, has dropped 10 kilos for his role in his upcoming film tentatively titled 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu'. That’s not all, he will also be seen sporting a ponytail in the film to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Recently, the team did a trial photoshoot with his film’s look and they are content with the output.

Renowned stylist Bhaskar aka Baski, who earlier styled Sharwa in 'Run Raja Run' has been roped in as the in charge of the actor’s look. “Sharwa will sport a sculpted look in this film and the style factor too will be completely different from his earlier outings.

Baski has given a stylish makeover and everything from his hairstyle to his clothes has been changed in order to fit the role perfectly,” says a source. Touted to be a rom-com, the film’s principal shoot will commence with a 20-day shoot in the first week of February in Kolkata.

Sai Pallavi is playing the leading lady in the film produced by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri.