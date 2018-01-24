'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who turned 38 on Monday, gave his fans a gift -- the first look poster of multi-lingual action film 'Saaho'.

The makers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho will be off to Abu Dhabi for two months, and according to sources, they’re planning to shoot action sequences there, choreographed by Hollywood stunt masters.

“The 50-day long schedule will start by the end of next month,” adds a source. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine as well as Neil Nitin Mukesh in a crucial role.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.