Team 'Saaho' to shoot action sequences in Dubai
By Express News Service | Published: 24th January 2018 10:37 PM |
Last Updated: 25th January 2018 09:47 AM | A+A A- |
The makers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho will be off to Abu Dhabi for two months, and according to sources, they’re planning to shoot action sequences there, choreographed by Hollywood stunt masters.
“The 50-day long schedule will start by the end of next month,” adds a source. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine as well as Neil Nitin Mukesh in a crucial role.
The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.