Telugu actor Rana Daggubati was in the city on Sunday to hold discussions for his upcoming movie Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma - the King of Travancore.

Rana Daggubati with

director K Madhu in

Thiruvananthapuram

The actor who shot to fame after his role in Baahubali will play the lead role of Marthanda Varma in the film which will be directed by ace director K Madhu.

The actor along with director Madhu paid a visit to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the morning.

Expressing his delight at being cast for the role of Marthanda Varma, the actor said, “It is a blessing to be part of a story like this. I feel very happy and blessed today,” he said after the temple visit.

Later he paid a visit to the members of the erstwhile

Travancore royal family in the Kowdiar palace.

He was presented with a book that chronicled the life history of Marthanda Varma by the members of the family.