As reported earlier by City Express, actress Pooja Hegde has signed on the dotted line as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his 25th movie last week. A source close to the actress confirms City Express that the starlet met director Vamshi Paidipally and is excited to begin work on her new film.

“Vamshi gave a detailed (script) narration to Pooja and the actress is pleased by the way her role is conceived by the director. She is ecstatic to work with the team,” informs a source. Interestingly, Vamshi wanted Pooja to see one of his films before beginning the shooting of his new film.

“Vamshi gave Pooja a DVD of Oopiri as he wanted her to really get the kind of work he does before they start the proceedings,” the source adds. Being produced jointly by Aswini Dutt and Dil Raju, the film’s principal shooting will begin in March. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music, while PS Vinod cranks the lens.



muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali