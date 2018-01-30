Actor Naga Shaurya seems all set to marry megastar Chirajeevi’s niece, Niharika Konidela soon.

The duo had reportedly begun seeing each other on the sets of Madhura Sreedhar Reddy’s 2016 rom-com Oka Manasu. Even though the film failed to live up to the expectations, Niharika and Shaurya’s sparkling chemistry in OkaManasu was a major talking point.

Now, a source reveals that the families have accepted the proposal. Recently, Chiranjeevi has spotted attending the pre-release event of Chalo, and it is suggested that perhaps the alliance could well have been the reason for his presence. “An official announcement about this is expected after Chalo’s release on February 2. The wedding will happen later this year,” the source adds.