With Naachiyaar set to hit the screens this month, director Bala seems to have already started work on his next, the Tamil remake of the Telugu super hit, Arjun Reddy. The latest addition to the project is director Raju Murugan, who will be penning the dialogues.

Titled Varma, the film will mark the acting debut of Vikram’s son Dhruv in Tamil cinema. Produced by E4 Entertainment, the film is in the pre-production stages.

According to sources, Dhruv is doing prep work for his character. Sources in the know also say that Dhruv and Vijay Devarakonda (who played the lead in the original) met recently, and that the latter shared insights about his role.