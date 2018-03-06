Director Praveen Sattaru, who is back in the reckoning following the stupendous success of PSV Garudavega, is set to direct an action-adventure soon. Anand Prasad will produce this untitled film under Bhavya Creations banner, while actor Ram plays the protagonist. “It’s going to be the next project Praveen will work on and currently, he is developing the script which is loaded with extra chills and thrills that keep one on the edge of the seat.

The film presents Ram in a new avatar and it is too premature to comment about it right now,” says a source. The film is expected to go on floors once Ram completes shooting for his other film to be directed Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised. It may be recalled that Ram had sported a bearded look for his last release Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and it remains to be seen what look he will embrace in Sattaru’s next.



muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali