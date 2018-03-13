Mohenjo Daro star Pooja Hegde, who made her debut alongside Jiiva in Mysskin’s Mugamoodi, has reportedly been roped in to star opposite Prabhas in an upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Jil-fame Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV creations.

Pooja seems to be on a roll lately. While she already has films with Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu in her kitty, the actor, who was last seen in Duvvada Jagannadham alongside Allu Arjun, is currently working on Saakshyam with Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the Dubai schedule of his multilingual action film Saaho, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi will be playing the principal antagonists in this mega-budget film.