Actor Jagapathi Babu’s portrayal of a baddie in NTR’s Nannaku Prematho has won him many accolades. The 56-year-old actor, who has been growing from strength to strength donning the role of a villain is prepping up for an encore in NTR’s new film tentatively titled #NTR28 to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

“Jagapathi Babu was given a detailed narration by Trivikram about the film and his character. He was pleased with both aspects and has agreed to be on board. Compared to his earlier films, it’s going to be an altogether different presentation and Babu’s character has really got a good scope to weave a magic,” says a source.

Produced by S Radha Krishna, the film shows NTR as a military officer and currently, the actor is working rigorously to get a six-pack. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady in the untitled film which is said to be commencing its principal shooting in April.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali