The much-awaited trailer for Sukumar's 'Rangasthalam' is out and actors Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni impress with their performances in this rural drama set in the 1980s. The period film has some beautiful shots as well.

The story revolves around Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) a deaf engineer and his friend Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty) who have to fight a corrupt leader (Jagapathi Babu) with the help of a communist leader (Prakash Raj) in a fictional village Rangasthalam.

Ram Charan resembles his father megastar Chiranjeevi in some of the frames. Samantha's look as Rama Lakshmi, a feisty, hard-working rural woman, and the romantic sequences between her and Chitti Babu have received appreciation from fans.

Her first look in the film was released as a poster and short clip on her birthday recently, an unprecedented promotional move in Telugu cinema known for their obsession with male stars.

It sure looks like a different film amid run of the mill commercial Telugu fare. The trailer promises action, romance, revenge and more.

With the story, screenplay and dialogues penned by director Sukumar, the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri under the banner Mythrie Movie Makers on a budget of Rs 50 crores.

Supporting actors in Rangasthalam include Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Amit Sharma, Gauthami and Rajesh Diwakar.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. DSP's songs have topped charts, with critics calling it as his best composition so far, particularly the numbers Rangamma Mangamma and Yentha Sakkagunnave.

Rangasthalam will release on March 30.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will begin shooting for Boyapati Srinivas' untitled next. The shooting of this film is expected to begin next month, following which he will also work on SS Rajamouli's next film.

