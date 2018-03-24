Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite Balakrishna with NTR, a biopic based on the life of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh late Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao aka NTR. She will play the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in the film to be directed by Teja. According to a source, the film will be launched on March 29 at Ramakrishna Studios, Hyderabad.

“The team has constructed a huge set to shoot a crucial scene featuring Balakrishna for two days immediately after the launch. Incidentally, the shoot will happen at the same place where NTR filmed the first scene of his mythological film Daana Veera Soora Karna. The launch is likely to be graced by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhara Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, film stars, ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries from the Telugu States,” reveals a source.

The film spans three time periods starting from NTR’s childhood to his rise to stardom and his entry into politics. “The makers have done extensive research to obtain all the details of his times and are currently on the lookout for actors to play prominent roles in the film.