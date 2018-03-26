It is well-known that Malayalam Superstar Mammootty is making his comeback to Telugu cinema after twenty years through Yatra —- a biopic on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly called YSR.

It was speculated by many online portals that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the role of YSR’s wife, YS Vijayalakshmi, in the film and that Keerthy Suresh will be playing their daughter-in-law.

Falsifying all the rumours, a source close to the unit has confirmed that Nayanthara is not a part of the project and that the makers haven’t even approached her.

The source also adds that Keerthy Suresh has been approached for an important role in the film.

Interestingly, Mammootty is said to dub in Telugu for the film. Directed by Mahi V Raghav of Anandho Brahma fame, Yatra will have the characters based on YSR’s immediate family and friends. To be produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, Yatra will go on floors in mid-2018 with the release date planned to be in December or January 2019.