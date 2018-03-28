Actor Nithiin has completed 16 years in the showbiz and is awaiting the release of his 25th film Chal Mohana Ranga, a romedy written by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by powerstar Pawan Kalyan. From Jayam to now, the actor has had his share of good and bad experiences. On one side, he enjoyed working with Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan and other big names in the industry and on the other hand, he had a stressful phase too.

Summing up his journey in the tinsel town, Nithiin explains, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride for me. I have seen many flops and hits but I tried to remain unruffled during my trying times and go gaga over success. I’m happy with what I’ve achieved and I think I still have a long way to go.”

Nithiin reveals he is nervous about the release of the film as it was backed by stalwarts like Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas. “I am feeling tensed and falling short of words to describe my anxiety. As the film has some big names attached to it, I see it as my responsibility to live up to the expectations. Thankfully, the film has come out really well and I’m confident of recreating the magic of my previous film A…Aa (directed by Trivikram) with Chal Mohana Ranga.”

The Ishq actor says that it was Trivikram who wanted him to do this film. “After A...Aa, when I met Trivikram, he expressed his desire to not confine himself as a director. He then pitched the storyline of Chal Mohana Ranga which eventually impressed me. I grabbed the offer and also recommended Krishna Chaitanya to direct this film.”

So, how intimidating was it to work with Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan? “They are chilled out and they like me being honest. Hence, there is no room for errors and I always had that comfortable space to share my thoughts anytime. They are the best things that happened to this film.”

The title of the film refers to the protagonist, what was the film all about? “It’s a cool breezy romantic entertainer filled with a lot of entertainment. I play Mohana Ranga, whose sole aim is to leave for the US for better prospects. I have never ever played such a funny role in my career and I enjoyed doing it.”

Chal Mohana Ranga is slated to release on April 5, exactly a week after the release of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam.

When two weeks gap is the norm in Tollywood, there is a threat that both the films may eat each other’s revenue. But, Nithiin maintains that every summer brings back such crammed window at the box office and many films will release during this season to cash in on the holiday advantage. “From March 30, we have got a release every week. After Chal Mohana Ranga, we have Nani’s Yuddham Sharanam (April 12), followed by Bharat Ane Nenu (April 20), Kaala (April 27) and Naa Peru Surya (May 4) among others. We have got a week for a film to make an impact.”

The 34-year-old actor, who plays a lover boy in the Krishna Chaitanya directorial asserts that he didn’t stop experimenting and seems to be in the mood to work in a film that gives him ample scope to show his acting potential. “I enjoy doing love stories and commercial entertainers alike. But, I want to play to my age and try out different genres. As my last release Lie didn’t do well commercially, I want to bounce back with a hit or two and attempt something new. That’s the reason I have requested director Praveen Sattaru to wait for some time when he pitched a different storyline to me.”

Any Kollywood plans? “I was offered a parallel lead along with Vikram in a film to be produced by Kamal Haasan. That film needed a call sheet of bulk date and a major portion of it will be shot in the US in July. By then, I have already committed to work in Srinivasa Kalyanam followed by a film with Harish Shankar which will commence the principal shooting in July. I also have a film with Venky Kudumula in the pipeline. I don’t have dates to accommodate Kamal sir’s film and hence I couldn’t say yes to that film,” signs off Nithiin.

— Murali Krishna CH

