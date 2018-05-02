Home Entertainment Telugu

Sasha Chettri to croon for her Telugu film

Actor Sasha Chettri, who rose to fame with Airtel’s national ad campaign is making her Telugu debut with director Sai Kiran Adivi's romantic action entertainer.

Published: 02nd May 2018 12:26 AM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Sasha Chettri, who rose to fame with Airtel’s national ad campaign is making her Telugu debut with director Sai Kiran Adivi's romantic action entertainer. The latest we hear is that the actress will be composing and crooning a song in the film also starring Aadi Sai Kumar and Nithya Naresh as other leads. "Sasha is a trained singer and she has already garnered the attention of music buffs across the country with her private album Ricksharani.

Floored by her singing talent, Sai Kiran Adivi has convinced her to sing a foot-tapping western number for the film. She has not sung yet and the recording will happen soon in Hyderabad," says a source. The makers have wrapped up a schedule in Kakinada and with this, about 60% of the film is completed. “We have shot some portions of the film in Lambasingi, Araku, Kakinada and Hyderabad. The unit will return to the city on Wednesday and the next schedule will commence in two weeks,” the source adds.

