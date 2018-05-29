The Allu Sirish interview: 'Excited to work with my favourite actor Suriya'

Murali Krishna CH By

A few days ago actor Allu Sirish dropped an announcement on social media that he has signed two films –the Telugu remake of Malayalam film American-Born Confused Desi (ABCD) and a Tamil film starring Suriya in the lead. Interestingly, it’s for the first time that Sirish has chosen to work in a remake wherein he plays a spoilt brat. So, what drew him to this film?

“When I first saw ABCD, it instantly became my favourite. My friends too liked the film and felt that the story would suit me well. By then, I have already started working on Srirastu Subhamastu and also have 1971 and Okka Kshanam on my plate. One day, producer Madhura Sreedhar Reddy came to me with this script and said Sanjeev Reddy will direct it. Things worked out perfect and we began to work on ABCD because I fell in love with the lead actor’s characterisation and the story too lingered in my mind for many years,” says Sirish, adding, “The film will go on floors on June 18 in Hyderabad. We are planning to have the US schedule in August.”

After Gouravam, it took five years for Sirish to sign his second film in Tamil. When asked about how he landed a role in it, Sirish readily explains, “When director KV Anand was scouting for a young actor for a crucial role in this film…one of our common friends suggested my name. Anand then happened to watch Okka Kshanam and decided my role in this (film).”

A self-confessed Suriya fan, Sirish is eager to start working on the film. “I’m excited to be a part of my first Rs100 crore project. The film’s principal shooting will begin in July in London and will continue until November. I will join the team in September. Right now, I can’t reveal more details about my role, but all I can say is it’s an important character that will be seen along with my favourite actor Suriya. I have a leading lady too (laughs).”

The actor reveals that he is in a happy space with significant films in hand. “The idea is to do entertaining films. Personally, I like to do romedies and action entertainers but if you see my earlier films, they are high on entertainment with diverse storylines. I want to elevate myself as an actor with my every film,” shares Sirish, who seeks his older brother-actor Allu Arjun’s feedback before signing a film.

The 30-year-old actor recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and made his red carpet debut at the do. He expressed disappointment over lack of representation of South Cinema at the international level. “I was invited by FICCI to participate in a panel discussion on regional films. We have shared ideas about how to make films that would appeal to the global audience. I have watched many films, met many filmmakers and learned a lot. I realised that people look up to Telugu cinema and see it as a big industry. Of late, we are making amazing films and our cinema has a huge market in abroad. I was unhappy that we couldn’t take our cinema and none of our actors or directors visits Cannes. I’m hoping for the situation to change in future.”

Sirish is planning to write to Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) about the ways to send our cinema to such celebrated events. “A lot of our filmmakers are clueless about how to go about Cannes. I will soon submit a detailed report to TFPC about how to have the representation of Telugu cinema at such international events. It’s time our filmmakers and actors visit such mega events. I request everyone to go there and make (y)our presence felt,” concludes Sirish.

