Adah Sharma to star in Telugu thriller

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller "Kalki".

Adah on Friday tweeted: "My next Telugu film will be 'Kalki', which is an investigative thriller. I always try to do something different and like 'Heart Attack', 'SOS', 'Kshanam', I hope I can bring something new to this film too! I'm super happy to be the leading lady in a film directed by Prasanth Varma."

Contd...I'm doing a period film after 1920 and Rajasekhar Garu and a producer like C Kalyan will bring the grand scale that is required for a film like this. Thrilled that they chose me to play the leading ladyCan't wait to start need all your love and blessings "KALKI" pic.twitter.com/kSkWqZo4iM — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) November 2, 2018

The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after "1920", which released in 2008.

"Thrilled that they chose me to play the leading lady. Can't wait to start. Need all your love and blessings," she added.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.