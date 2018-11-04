Home Entertainment Telugu

I don’t mind playing villain: Bhagyashree

In the Two States remake, Rajat Kapoor and Bhagyashree will play a Bengali couple.

Published: 04th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bhagyashree. (Photo | Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

In 1989, a young Bhagyashree made her way into the hearts of Bollywood fans after being cast as heroine in the Salman Khan-starrer, Maine Pyar Kiya, which also marked Sooraj Barjatya’s debut. Eight years later, she stepped into Telugu with Omkaram, starring Rajasekhar, and then followed it up with Rana opposite Balakrishna. And now, almost two decades later, she has returned to Telugu cinema with Two States, in which she plays a mother to debutante actor Shivani Rajasekhar.

“It feels just like yesterday that I was a heroine in a Telugu film. I’ve done only a handful of films here, but people still remember them while talking about me. It makes me happy. All these years, I have been busy taking care of my family. Some interesting offers have been coming my way and now, I think it’s the right time to accept them,” says Bhagyashree.

In the Two States remake, Rajat Kapoor and Bhagyashree will play a Bengali couple. “It also has my friend, Lissy, playing Adivi Sesh’s mother. We had a lot of fun on the sets. The energy of these youngsters is infectious and Sesh brought life to the sets. Director Venkat Reddy also helped a lot.”

She believes in adapting herself physically to fit in the role. “It’s very important to look as the character does; that’s half the job done. To bring authenticity to my character, I have worn Bengali sarees.”
While years have passed by, Bhagyashree’s appearance doesn’t show it. The Mumbai-based actor says her looks were a bit of a problem for the film. “Sesh, Venkat, and some unit members were worried that I didn’t look the age of my character. But my character isn’t just a mother; there’s more to it.”

The 49-year-old is even planning to dub for the film. “I don’t know Telugu; so Venkat helped me with the lines. I don’t act for the sake of being in cinema. It’s important to understand the lines. Even pauses should look perfect.”Besides Two States, she has also signed Kannada film Seetharama Kalyana, starring Nikhil Gowda. “I play a young girl in this film—entirely in contrast to the one I play in Two States. I’m not the heroine though,” she laughs.

While Bhagyashree’s name is being associated with the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, she denies having been approached. “I have worked with him in the past, of course, but so far, I have not been approached for this film.”

In this second innings, she’s keen not to get complacent. “I’m a mother of two grown-up children and have to play my age in films. If my role’s strong enough, I don’t mind playing the villain too,” she says.  
Meanwhile, her son Abhimanyu Dassani has also forayed into Bollywood with an action-comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film had won top honours at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “He’s got international recognition with his first film and it makes me really proud. It’s the opening film at the Mumbai Film Festival. I can totally relate to his success. I got something like that with Maine Pyar Kiya,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhagyashree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp