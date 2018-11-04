Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya to play a troubled married couple

By Online Desk

More than a year after their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni will be seen together on screen.

The two have signed a movie with director Shiva Nirvana and it will be the fourth time that the real life couple will be acting together, after the films 'Ye Maya Chesave', 'Autonagar Surya', and 'Manam'.

Naga Chaitanya told Tollywood.net, they would be playing husband and wife, and the film would deal with different stages in a marriage. The actor also revealed that it's "a pleasant experience to play husband-wife on screen."

The film is tentatively titled 'Majili' and most of its shooting will take place in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya is currently enjoying the success of 'Savyasachi' which also stars Madhavan, Bhumika and Nidhhi Agerwal.

On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in the bilingual thriller 'U-turn' helmed by Pawan Kumar, which was released in Tamil and Telugu. The film was a remake of Shraddha Srinath-starrer Kannada film of the same name.

