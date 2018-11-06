Nandita Swetha signs a comedy-thriller

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Nandita Swetha, who recently started shooting for Dr Rajasekhar-starrer Kalki, has been signed on to play the female lead in a comedy-thriller.

The untitled film to be directed by B Chinni Krishna and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda and Suresh Varma Alluri will go on floors in the first week of December in Hyderabad.

“The film has a socially relevant theme and Nandita plays a modern girl who aims to change certain aspects of the society. Chinni Krishna has blended this message in an entertaining manner. We are planning to launch the film on November 17 and are determined to complete the shooting in 40-45 days. The team is also on the lookout for a young actor to essay a crucial role,” says a source. Also featuring Satya and Mirchi Kiran in supporting roles, the untitled film, which will be shot in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam has music by Suresh Bobbili.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali