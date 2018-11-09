Home Entertainment Telugu

Rana Daggubati launches first look of Tamannaah starrer 'Next Enti'

Starring Tamannaah and Sundeep Kishan, the romantic entertainer will release in December this year.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tamannaah and Sundeep Kishan in 'Next Enti' (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Rana Daggubati on Friday launched the first official poster of actress Tamannaah starrer Telugu film "Next Enti".

"Happy to be launching the first look of 'Next Enti'. All the best..," Daggubati wrote on Instagram while unveiling the first look of the film.

Through the posters, the film is touted to be a romantic entertainer.

Being helmed by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli, "Next Enti" also stars actors Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep in the lead roles.

Talking about his experience working with Tamannah, Kunal, who is making his debut in Telugu film industry, tweeted: "What a pleasure working with you Tamannaah. You made this film and your character come alive like only you could."

Produced by Raina Joshi and Akshai Puri, "Next Enti" is reported to release this December.

Tamannaah will also be seen in the 'Queen' remake 'That is Mahalakshmi'.

TAGS
Rana Daggubati Next Enti Tamannaah Sundeep Kishan

