'Kavacham', Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ new cop drama

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the antagonist, while actor Harshavardhan Rane essays a prominent role.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

​​​​Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Kavacham.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s upcoming cop drama, which marks the debut of Sreenivas Mamilla as the director gets a title. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Mehreen Pirzada as the leading ladies, the film has been titled Kavacham.

“It’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a dash of action and romance. Sreenivas has donned the khaki for the first time and his performance will pack a punch. The talkie portions are completed and the song shoot will commence next week. We are planning to release the film in December,” says producer Naveen Sontineni.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the antagonist, while actor Harshavardhan Rane essays a prominent role. Kavacham has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Chota K Naidu.

Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db
@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

